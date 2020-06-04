George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Says ‘Daddy Changed The World’

The six-year-old daughter of George Floyd has gone viral with a video posted to Instagram, and a message for the world.

On June 2, former NBA star, Stephen Jackson, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, posted a video to his Instagram that featured Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, the man who was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin last week.

In the video, Gianna is placed on the shoulders of Jackson as they stand outside on the street near a stoplight, which is in the background. Gianna was wearing long dual braids in her hair, parted in the center, and her smile is the first thing seen. She’s wearing a white shirt with puffed shoulder-cap sleeves and light blue jeans. Jackson was wearing a dark green hat, with the words “Faith” centered in all caps and yellow lettering. Jackson was holding both hands of Gianna to help steady her on his shoulders.

“Daddy changed the world,” Gianna was heard saying with a bright smile on her face. Jackson followed up her message to reiterate what she had said.

“That’s right, daddy changed the world,” Jackson added after Gianna spoke.

Jackson captioned the video letting the world know that Floyd did change the world. He included several crying emojis to the message and several hashtags calling for justice for the killing of George Floyd. Jackson shared love to his fans, calling specifically to those who care and love for all people. He ended his caption with the fist emoji in several skin tones.

The video was a massive hit with Jackson’s fans, with the video having been played over 1.6 million times, close to 10,000 comments, and over 470,000 likes.

“Much respect to you for being your brothers keeper! And standing up for what is actually right! Stay safe and know God is on your side!” one fan wrote in response to Jackson vowing to care for Floyd’s daughter. The comment included several prayer emojis and fist emojis of varying skin tones.

“Aww I love her and I love you for being there,” a second comment read, which included a host of supportive emojis as well.

“That’s actually really sad. At least she knows her pop lit the whole world up going out,” another wrote, adding a fire emoji to the message.

“Damn bro, that’s makes me smile and cry at the same time,” a fourth fan wrote.

As previously reported, all four officers who were present during the murder of Floyd have been arrested and charged concerning his death.

CNN reported Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, spoke about Floyd and how she spoke with Gianna about her father’s death.