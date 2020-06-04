Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Mini Dress

Deborah Tramitz took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 4, to share a sultry update with her 1 million followers. In her latest upload, the German model rocked a skintight mini dress that showed off her assets and fit physique.

For the snap, Deborah rocked a figure-hugging gray mini dress, seemingly made of soft, cotton material. It was from Shein, an online shopping website. She made sure to tag the brand in the photo. Although not very noticeable from the angle, the dress had a deep neckline that showed a generous amount of her cleavage.

The thin straps that provided support seemed to barely hold up her buxom curves. The garment was so tight at the bottom that looked like it would ride up her thighs whenever she walked. However, the skimpy attire perfectly showcased her lean figure. She completed her look with a pair of white Nike sneakers, which added a sporty touch to her outfit.

In the photo, Deborah modeled her sexy ensemble right outside a building in Stuttgart, Germany. She stood sideways with her left foot forward. She looked to her side and smiled with her pearly whites shown. She placed her left hand near her waist while she raised her other hand next to her face. The angle also showed a glimpse of her pert bottoms.

The model’s blond hair was down and windswept. Its long strands cascaded over her back. She enhanced her beauty with a glamorous makeup application. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, filled-in eyebrows, some eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and several layers of mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer and nude lipstick. Although not very visible, she accessorized with a dainty necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, Deborah wrote something about smiles. She added several hashtags relating to her outfit and tagged a bunch of Instagram accounts in the picture.

The newest social media upload has been liked more than 9,000 times and has received over 120 comments in less than a day. Deborah’s fans wrote gushing messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“A tennis player, Maria Sharapova, looks very much like you. She must be jealous of you,” one of her fans gushed.

“Telling you that you are beautiful is almost offensive. There are no words to describe your beauty,” another follower commented.

“It’s true, but the “language” can change. You are so beautiful with this dress,” added a third Instagram user.