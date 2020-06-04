Amanda Stanton Defends Decision To Bring Her Young Kids To Protest After She’s Accused Of Looking For Fame

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star said she wants to teach her daughters to take action.

Bachelor In Paradise star Amanda Stanton said she brought her young daughters to a “peaceful” protest following the death of George Floyd because she wants them to be “braver” than she was as a kid when it comes to taking action.

The 30-year-old mom of two shared an Instagram photo of her and her daughter Charlie, 6, wearing masks and holding up “Black Lives Matters” signs during a protest in Newport Beach, California.

But in the comments to the post, some of the 1.2 million Instagram followers accused the reality star — who was also caught by a local news crew who stopped to chat with her on-camera — of looking for fame by bringing her young daughters Charlie and Kinsley, 8, to the protest and posting pictures of it on social media.

“I can’t believe you put your girls in an uncompromising situation and instill fear in their hearts just for fame. Shame on you!!” one Instagram commenter wrote, per People.

Another critic wrote that they support the protesters for justice for Floyd’s senseless death but added, “I can’t wrap my head around bringing children” to events that have the potential to turn violent.

In response, Amanda wrote that her daughter “was not scared” at the “very peaceful” protest and that her little girl was even proud to make her own sign to carry.

On her Instagram story, Amanda elaborated on the subject as she explained to fans that she “went back and forth” over the decision to bring her kids to the demonstration, where she ended up carrying little Charlie through the crowds for most of the day.

“It was a decision I made so they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up for something that’s so important,” Amanda wrote of her kids.

The young mom added that no books or words can ever teach her daughters “the passion and emotion behind what they experienced firsthand” at the protest.

“I hope it encourages them to be braver than I was growing up when it comes to using their voice and taking action,” she added.

While Amanda described the protest as “peaceful and powerful,” E! News noted that a car barreled through a crowd of protesters at the Newport Beach protest and hit a bicyclist. The Bachelor Nation star told fans that she and her daughters left the scene 15 minutes before the upsetting incident occurred.

Although some critics bashed Amanda for her latest parenting move, others praised the single mom for using her platform and following to support such an important cause and for educating her children on it in the process.

This isn’t the first time that Amanda has been criticized on social media in recent weeks. The Bachelor in Paradise star was recently slammed for leaving locked-down California and going to an Arizona salon to get her hair done during the coronavirus pandemic.