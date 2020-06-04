Pink Slams Donald Trump And His Supporters In Twitter Video: ‘That’s Not America’

The singer had some bold words for Trump and his followers in a new social media video.

Pink (often stylized as P!nk) once again took to Twitter this week to slam Donald Trump and his followers as she claimed that the 45th President of the United States doesn’t “govern, respect, or represent half of our country.” The singer, who’s been very vocal about her disapproval of the business man on multiple occasions over the past four years, got very candid in the new 30-second clip, which she shared with her 32.1 million followers on June 3.

The “What About Us” singer looked directly into the camera as she took serious aim at Trump and his supporters.

“How can anyone call themself a patriot or American if you re-elect a president that doesn’t govern, respect, or represent half of our country? That’s not America. That’s your America,” Pink began, per People, repeating, “That’s not America.”

Pink then went on to touch on the Confederate flag as she slammed the “hypocrites” who she claimed don’t understand the concept of patriotism.

“So you either worship the Confederate flag, which is not our flag, and it never will be, or you’re a hypocrite that doesn’t actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American.”

The “Walk Me Home” singer and mom of two then closed out her video as she said “Truth” and shrugged her shoulders.

She went make-up free for the very candid video and wore a large black baseball cap. Pink also wore what appeared to be a green and white striped swimwear top, which wasn’t fully visible, but featured two string that stretched from the center of her chest and tied around the back of her neck.

Pink’s social media video has been viewed more than 366,000 times in 15 hours and received more than 24,000 likes. It also inspired plenty of responses from fans. Almost 1,000 Twitter users responded to share their thoughts while 3,500 others retweeted her message.

But this is far from the first time Pink has boldly taken a stand against Donald Trump.

It was only earlier this week that the star called out the president on Twitter again. In that post, she described all those who support him and unfollowed her for being vocal about her beliefs as “racists.”

Pink showed her support for all those who have taken part in the protests following the death of George Floyd, and she made it clear that she doesn’t care about the people who clicked the unfollow button.

“One quick push of a button and you don’t have to look in the mirror or confront who you really are,” she said.