Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Takes Baths With 9-Year-Old Son Bear

Alicia Silverstone revealed in an interview with The New York Times that she takes baths with her 9-year-old son Bear. The Clueless actress shared this personal detail about her life as she spoke of quarantining at home with her son during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,” she stated to the publication of their bonding time.

Alicia revealed that parenting Bear is a joyful experience, despite having come under fire for some of her lifestyle choices over the years. Alicia chose to raise Bear as a vegan, a diet she embraced in 1998, three years after becoming a silver screen success. In an interview with Us Weekly, she explained that she believed Bear has more energy than most children she has observed due to his healthy diet.

“I always laugh, like, ‘Oh, my poor vegan baby, he’s so weak,’ because he’s jumping all over the place and he’s so wild. But there’s a calmness to him and centeredness. He’s not off the charts.”

Alicia shares the parenting duties of her only child with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. She admitted that parenting, particularly in the public eye, has had its challenges.

“People said lots of different things, and I was sort of ‘the freak,’ and I guess I’ll take pride in that because it is hard to be the person that’s speaking out, and it is hard to be the person that is saying the thing that isn’t what everybody else wants to hear,” she said to the publication.

Her parenting style included premastication, a method of feeding Bear in which she chewed solids and then fed him mouth to mouth.

Alicia’s belief in a holistic approach to life has spilled over into her parenting. Her days with her son, according to The New York Times interview, include lots of physical activity such as dancing, bouncing on a trampoline, and jumping rope. Alicia has also spoken out against immunizations, choosing to use a plant-based diet to keep her son healthy.

While it is unclear from The New York Times article if her ex-husband is also vegan, the couple continues to co-parent in a loving manner for the benefit of their child. The actress revealed in an interview with Today that the arrangement works for them.

“We ask Bear where he wants to be. But then I started to wonder if that was too much pressure. So, I checked in with him and he said, ‘I love that I get to decide.’ We both have different perks!” she explained.