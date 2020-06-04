Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Monochromatic Black Ensemble That Flaunts Her Cleavage

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 964,000 Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a stunning snap in which she rocked a figure-revealing monochromatic ensemble. Alexa didn’t include a geotag that indicated where the snap was taken, but she posed outdoors on a wide walkway paved with different neutral-colored stones.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Missy Empire, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post. On top, Alexa rocked what appeared to be a black bralette or crop top that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top also exposed her chiselled stomach. Alexa made the look even more interesting by layering on a piece that featured a crew neck, long sleeves, and a slightly looser fit. The result was a top that managed to cover some of her sun-kissed skin while leaving plenty of her curves exposed.

She paired the unique two-piece top with high-waisted striped pants that came to just below her belly button. The cut of the pants accentuated her slim waist, and the vertical stripes elongated her leg while also adding a hint of pattern to her monochromatic outfit.

Alexa also incorporated several accessories to finish off the ensemble. She carried a small purse with a chain strap that she draped across her forearm, and also added a hint of bling with her delicate layered necklaces. She drew attention to her gorgeous face by rocking a pair of chunky hoop earrings, and also had a pair of sunglasses that were pulled down on the bridge of her nose.

Alexa’s long blond locks tumbled down her back and blew slightly in the wind, and she gazed off into the distance for the snap. Though her sunglasses partially obscured her gorgeous eyes, her plump pout was on full display, and she appeared to have rocked a nude lip color for the occasion.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 2,000 likes within just 22 minutes. Many of her eager fans raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments as well.

“Just simply Stunning,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another follower wrote.

“Love the outfit,” a third fan added.

Alexa loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of skimpy ensembles, from mini dresses to lingerie. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double update in which she rocked a black bra with a unique underwire structure and delicate, feminine fabric. She paired the bra with matching thong underwear that incorporated some of the same stunning fabric while also showing off her pert rear.