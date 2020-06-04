Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Looks Super Stylish In Low-Cut Semi-Sheer Black Dress

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — was photographed leaving the Heart Radio studios earlier this morning by the paparazzi. The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker is a showbiz reporter on the breakfast show alongside Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. Roberts has continued to work on the show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which hasn’t stopped the star from slaying it with her outfits choices.

The 38-year-old stunned in a low-cut black dress with blue flowers all over and cut-out long sleeves. The item of clothing was semi-sheer and displayed her decolletage. The garment fell way above her knees and was paired with white studded boots. Roberts sported her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down and kept her nails short. She accessorized herself with a thin necklace, cat-eye sunglasses, and a black handbag, which she rested on her shoulder. For her makeup application, Roberts appeared to have applied a bold red lip for the occasion.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the singer was captured leaving her work located in London. Roberts looked happy to be snapped by the paparazzi and flashed a huge smile. She walked with the wind in her hair and effortlessly rocked the ensemble. In one frame, she was caught waving while strutting out the building. Roberts wasn’t surrounded by anyone as the U.K. is currently on lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to the publication, British actor and comedian David Walliams has reached out to Roberts during the pandemic and hopes to take her out once lockdown is over. He recently split from celebrity make-up artist, Lou Teasdale, earlier this year, and has his eye on the Pussycat Doll.

“One of the women he has messaged [since his split] is Ashley. He thinks she’s gorgeous. He’s sent a couple of flirty messages and hopes to take her out once lockdown is over,” an insider said.

Roberts is no stranger to wowing people with her beauty. On Wednesday, she was photographed at work in a blue patterned silk dress that fell just below the knees. The long-sleeved garment had a thigh-high slit which helped show off more of her legs. Roberts tied a thin belt around her waist from the front and paired the outfit with stylish nude-colored heels. She wore her wavy blond hair down and completed the ensemble by accessorizing with a necklace, stud earrings, and a handbag that had Yves Saint Laurent’s signature logo embroidered in gold.