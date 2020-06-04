Fitness Model Nienna Jade Lets It All Hang Out On The Beach In An Impossibly Tiny Red Bikini

Nienna Jade put her curves on display in a hot new Instagram share yesterday. The fitness model let it all hang out while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach.

The multi-slide upload included three snaps and a short video that captured Nienna showing off her incredible figure as the ocean breeze blew through her long, dark tresses. A gorgeous view of the waves crashing into the shore and the cloudless blue sky made up the scene around her as she posed in the sand, however, the breathtaking scene was hardly the focus of her three million followers. Instead, they fixated on the model herself, who was clad in an impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Nienna sent pulses racing in the cherry red two-piece that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed physique. The set included a triangle-style top with a plunging neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage. It had clear straps that were easy to miss at first glance of the images, making it seem as if the number’s minuscule cups were painted on to the model’s chest rather than an actual piece of swimwear. They provided only partial coverage to her voluptuous assets, teasing her audience with an eyeful of sideboob as well.

The matching bikini bottoms had only a thin panel of red fabric that covered up only what was necessary of Nienna’s lower half. The racy design allowed her to showcase every inch of her toned legs, as well as her peachy posterior and intricate lower back tattoo. Meanwhile, its waistband was made of the same clear plastic material and sat at an angle on the model’s hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

To complete her beach day look, Nienna added a single braided bracelet, stud earrings, and a silver pendant necklace. She also sported a minimal amount of makeup to highlight her striking features while letting her natural beauty shine. The application looked to include a dusting of blush and highlighter, winged eyeliner, metallic eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the skin-baring new addition to Nienna’s Instagram feed. The post has earned over 23,000 likes after just 15 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning and beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another user called Sienna a “beach goddess.”

“Love your perfect body,” quipped a third admirer.

“Sexy as always, you look great,” added a fourth fan.

Nienna often opts for scanty swimwear while enjoying a day by the water. Earlier this week, the model spend a day by the pool in a black string bikini top and mesh bottoms that were pulled halfway down her booty. That look was proved to be another hit with her audience and has racked up 26,000-plus likes and 383 comments to date.