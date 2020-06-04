Report Claims Meghan McCain Left New York To Have Access To Guns

Talk show host Meghan McCain admitted that she wasn’t in her fancy Manhattan neighborhood she called a war zone, Page Six reported Wednesday. Instead, The View co-host was in Virginia to have access to guns the outlet claimed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan first came under fire for tweets she wrote on Tuesday. At the time, the former senator’s daughter tweeted that her New York City neighborhood looked like a “war zone” and called Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo utter disgraces. She continued on her rant to write that she could have never have fathomed that the country’s leaders would have let American cities burn and get destroyed like this.

The tweets received thousands of likes and comments. One response was from a neighbor of hers, Kristen Barlett, a writer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

“Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” Kristen tweeted.

Another Twitter user and neighbor, Alison Greene, added more to the story.

“Meghan, I also live in the same building and went for a walk both yesterday and this morning and it’s fine. Btw, @MeghanMcCain, I heard you left New York months ago, I thought you abandoned us…are you back?”

Meghan’s exact location was unknown, although many had speculated that the star was in Arizona. The host had posted photos of a cactus dressed up as an Easter bunny back in April. Meghan’s show, The View, has been broadcasting remotely since the pandemic began and the hosts have been filming from their various homes.

Although Meghan did not provide any information as to her whereabouts, a Page Six source claimed to know more.

“She’s in Virginia at a family home because she wanted to be in a place she could keep guns,” the Page Six source revealed.

Meghan’s rep replied to the outlet’s claim. The rep told Page Six that the claim Meghan left the city to access guns “it’s absolutely untrue.”

The star responded to the controversy by tweeting,

“I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms.”

The star further wrote that she supported “peaceful protests” and “their movement.” However, Meghan again stated that she was “heartbroken” over the destruction in New York City. She ended the tweet with a call for everyone to stay healthy and safe.

Meghan moved to New York City when she was 18 years old.