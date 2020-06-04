Chrissy Teigen Posts New Photo Of Her Son And Fans Think He Looks Just Like John Legend

Chrissy Teigen posted a photo to Instagram of her 2-year-old son Miles Theodore Stephens, whom she shares with her husband, John Legend.

The image, shared June 3, is a closeup photo of Miles in full view of the camera. His hair had small but tidy curls on the top of his head while the sides of his haircut are shorter and straight. His big dark brown eyes were looking up as if he’s staring at the person who took the photo, and he had a very innocent look on his face, though he wasn’t smiling. Miles had his left arm bent at the elbow, with his hand placed behind his head, while the other arm fell to his side.

The 2-year-old wore a dark grey long-sleeved shirt that had the word “Legend” written in all caps in white letters across the front center of the shirt. He posed in what looks like the family’s living room, and a light orange-glowing light surrounded him, putting slight highlights on the boy’s forehead.

The image was shared to show off Teigen’s son’s new haircut, which was likely done at her house in West Hollywood, California, where Teigen lives, since the businesses are still not completely open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teigen captioned her share with an emoji of the red, white, and blue striped barber pole and gave both the haircut and photo credit to her brother-in-law, Ron Stephens II.

The image of Miles was a definite hit with Teigen’s fans who flocked to the image and peppered it with likes and comments. Within 16 hours, the picture share received over 820,000 likes and more than 4,500 comments. Many of the comments compared Miles to Teigen’s husband.

“He looks like John so damn much,” one person wrote in all caps.

“He is a carbon copy of his dad wow that’s amazing,” a second person shared.

“John Legend junior,” another fan said.

“It is always so amazing to me to look at a child and see the faces of both the parents who created that lil’ being,” a fourth fan wrote while adding three smiling emojis to the end of their comment.

As previously reported, Chrissy had been using her social media platforms to speak up against racism and asking questions about Donald Trump.

People reported Teigen previously gave Miles a haircut at home ahead of his second birthday, which he celebrated on May 16.