Polina Malinovskaya Lets Her Swimsuit Sleeve Fall In Scandalous New Shot

Polina Malinovskaya delighted her followers by treating them to a sexy, swimsuit-clad photo on her popular Instagram page. In the upload that was shared with her 1.7 million fans, the Russian model was pictured in a racy orange suit.

Polina was pictured in the center of the frame where she posed in a swanky backyard. The area was surrounded by tall trees and a pool that reflected them. The space also included a small home with cream paneling and a wooden rooftop. Polina gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted. Both of her hands were occupied and she covered her chest with one and used the other to gather her hair behind her head. In her caption, she tagged her photographer, Clint, and added a broken heart. She did not go into further detail as to why that was her choice of emoji.

The soscial media influencer opted for a vibrant orange swimsuit instead of her typical choice of a bikini. The swimsuit was constructed of nylon fabric, which clung to every inch of her figure and highlighted her hourglass curves. One of its thin straps rested on her shoulder and its two pieces were held together by a silver ring. Polina allowed the other strap to fall at her hips, exposing a good portion of her ample bust, which was covered by her hand. The piece’s high-cut leg holes showcased her shapely thighs.

Polina’s pale, dewy skin looked incredible in the outdoor lighting. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and painted her parted lips with a light gloss. She seemed to add a swipe of blush to her cheeks. The model also seemed to wear defined brows that framed her piercing blue eyes perfectly. It looked like Polina’s nose was also framed but it was unclear if it was from makeup or shadows. Polina wore her long, ombre-dyed locks with a middle part and grabbed her ponytail in one hand.

The model’s fans were quick to show their appreciation for the skin-baring snap. Within an hour, fans double-tapped the photo over 123,000 times. Over 500 followers took their admiration a step further and flooded the sizzling shot with compliments in the form of words and emoji. Her fanbase proved to be universal and Instagrammers commented in different languages.

“You’re such a Goddess! Love your GLOW!” one follower commented with a single heart-eye emoji and a yellow heart.

“Good evening beautiful,” a second follower wrote with a single black heart emoji.

“Lovely lighting beauty ready for summer Time,” a second social media user gushed.