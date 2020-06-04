Amanda Seales Addresses Reports Drama With Her Co-Stars Caused Her To Leave ‘The Real’

Amanda spoke out about claims she has bad blood with Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Amanda Seales has shut down speculation that drama with her co-stars was the big reason she decided it was time to leave the talk show The Real after only six months on the panel. Amanda officially announced that she was no longer a co-host on the daytime talk show show earlier this week, but took to social media to dispel rumors that there’s any bad blood with Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, or Tamera Mowry-Housley.

One day after she officially confirmed her departure on June 2, Amanda flat out denied that she left because of the ladies and slammed those who had suggested so.

“Do not try to create some false dissension between me and the co-hosts of The Real. Y’all so f**king corny,” she said during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday (June 3) with her 1.4 million followers, per Entertainment Tonight.

“There is a whole pandemic and an uprising going on, and you still can’t find s**t else to do but try and create some kind of conflict that doesn’t exist?” she added.

Amanda then denied claims that she’d clicked the unfollow button for Loni now that she’s not a co-host on the show anymore after some fans suggested that she was no longer following her on social media.

“I haven’t unfollowed anybody,” she hit back.

Amanda also shared a shout out for her former co-stars to make it very clear that there’s no drama.

“What ya’ll don’t understand is grown women do grown-women business. That’s what y’all don’t understand, and what I gotta do with my business ain’t got nothing to do with them sisters,” she told fans.

Per Glamour, Amanda revealed during another Instagram Live session one day earlier with The Good Wife star Brandon Victor Dixon that it was her decision to leave. She claimed that she had decided not to renew her contract because it didn’t “feel good to [her] soul” to be on the show anymore.

“I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to,” she said.

Amanda also alleged that she had been spoken to in “disparaging” ways during her time on the series as she called for more “Black voices” at the top.

Amanda officially became the show’s fifth co-host last year after she appeared on the series multiple times as a guest. She filled a spot at the table that was previously held by Tamar Braxton, who explosively exited the show back in 2016. A whole lot of drama surrounded the “My Man” singer’s departure and she had a very public fall out with her former co-hosts that turned into a nasty feud.