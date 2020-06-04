Khloe Terae Does Nude Yoga In Breathtaking Instagram Snap That Stuns Her Followers

Blond bombshell Khloe Terae tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking snap in which she flaunted her curvaceous physique in front of a scenic backdrop. As the geotag indicated, the photo was taken in Nice, France. Khloe perched on the edge of a rock overlooking a vast body of water, and the sky was painted stunning shades of pink and purple. Khloe didn’t mention whether the picture was taken at sunrise or sunset, but she did tag the Instagram account of a brand called Moon Omens, suggesting that the starburst of light in the top of the shot may have been the moon.

Khloe frequently surprises her followers with sizzling snaps in which she does yoga without any clothing or with minimal clothing, and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent update. She balanced her weight on one foot, which was planted firmly on the large rock beneath her. She extended both arms out in front of her and extended her leg at just over a 90 degree angle from the ground. Her curvaceous physique was positioned in a ‘T’ shape, and she was completely nude in the sultry snap.

Khloe’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and every inch of her sculpted physique was on display in the stunning shot.

The picture was taken from a faraway perspective in order to capture Khloe’s entire physique as well as the naturally beautiful backdrop, so not much was visible of her face. However, fans could see that she appeared to have accessorized with a few pieces on her wrists, even though the remainder of her body was completely bare.

Khloe paired the sexy snap with a thoughtful caption that explained to her followers how she was trying to bring “beautiful energies” into her life. The post racked up over 10,400 likes within nine hours, and also received 263 comments from her eager fans.

“This is STUNNING,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This is so magical,” another follower wrote.

“You look like a goddess who came from the sea,” another fan added.

“The scenery is simply splendid! Perfect posture of a perfect Goddess,” a fourth fan wrote, loving the overall vibe of the shot.

