‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Angelina’s Wedding Day Arrives Along With Some Surprises

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air tonight the first of four episodes of the season that will focus on the wedding of castmate Angelina Pivarnick and fiance Chris Larangeira. This episode will begin a sequence of events and surprises that concluded in what was reported to be the most explosive interactions between the cast ever seen on the series.

In a new Instagram share, Angelina responded to a fan who asked in the comments section of her post when they would be able to see all the episodes surrounding her wedding. She revealed that tonight’s episode would begin an arc that would last for the next three weeks.

IT’S HAPPENING! ???? The wedding festivities begin on next Jerzday’s new #JSFamilyVacation. ???? pic.twitter.com/CJK9eweuUm — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 29, 2020

The episode titled “You Had Me At Um, Hello!” will feature a first look at Angelina’s nuptials. TV Guide reported in a synopsis that while Angelina felt blessed, castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley felt cursed, and Vinny Guadagnino, violated.

Angelina stated in the series’ prior episode that she was happy that the day of her wedding had finally arrived after months of preparation. Also in last week’s episode, Jenni felt bad vibes from Angelina’s grandmother, who shared the same name as her granddaughter. This storyline will further be fleshed out this week with surprises in store for Jenni.

After her arrival at the rehearsal dinner for the couple, Jenni finally met the woman whom she had spoken to on the phone only once earlier and with whom she had a pleasant interaction. During their face-to-face meeting, Grandma Angelina would not speak to Jenni and instead, stared her down. The interaction between these two strong women continued to be explored as Jenni explained to her roommates the strange vibes she felt as she met Angelina’s grandmother in person for the first time.

Vinny will reportedly feel violated in this episode, but it was not explored in the above teaser for the series why he felt this way. Vinny had been open about his unrequited feelings for Angelina over the course of Season 3. It is unclear as to how or if he will explore these emotions as these final episodes move forward.

Throughout the show’s current season, the bond between Angelina and her roommates had strengthened. Therefore, fans were impatient to learn why Jenni, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi would take such a harsh view of their pal in their highly-anticipated and explosive wedding speech. Although it appeared during the series May 28 episode that the women did not appear to be malicious in their intent, the remarks they wished to include in their speech appeared to be more suited for a private interaction, not a formal wedding reception.