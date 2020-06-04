Former Champion Tim Sylvia Says UFC Denied Financial Aid For Arm Injury Sustained During Fight

A former fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Tim Sylvia, says the promotion is refusing to pay for an injury he sustained in 2004.

Sylvia suffered a significant arm brake during UFC 48, which took place June 19, 2004, at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. During the vacant heavyweight title bout, Sylvia was matched with Frank Mir.

The fight ended 50-seconds into the first round when Mir held Sylvia in an arm lock, which Sylvia refused to tap and referee, Herb Dean, ended the bout after witnessing Sylvia’s arm break.

Now, 16 years after the event, Sylvia is having ongoing health issues stemming from the arm break. On June 2, Sylvia took to Instagram and shared two photos of his gruesome arm injury, and to update his fans on his health.

In the first image, Sylvia’s right arm is front and center to the camera. Visible are two key spots that appear to be infected, with one place closer to the wrist and the second more toward his elbow.

In the second image, Sylvia’s face and upper body are in the shot, as well as the top part of his infected arm. He’s wearing a green t-shirt, tattoos visible, and his well-groomed beard with a reddish tinge.

In the caption, Sylvia said that for the past year, his arm had been an issue. He explained that the screws used to repair the bone damage are now “backing out” of the arm. He mentioned that he contacted the promotion since the initial repair was paid for by the organization. However, they’ve left him without option.

“The UFC says it’s not there [sic] problem and will not cover it,” Sylvia said.

The former champion said that he is currently without insurance and quotes the fix at being “over” $10,000 to get it repaired.

Moments after posting the two photos, Sylvia recorded a video of himself cleaning the wounds on his arm with peroxide.

“Might need to do something about this pretty soon,” he said to the camera with a small laugh.

He went on to say that his surgeon contacted the UFC president, Dana White, to ask for help but said he was denied any since he’s not currently signed with the UFC.

In a third post, Sylvia shared an x-ray taken of his arm where the plates and screws are visible. In the caption, he clarified the locations of the screws that “have backed out” and are causing him issues.

With no insurance, Sylvia shared a GoFundMe account, set up by his fiancée, to help raise his target goal of $20,000 in hopes of being able to get his arm fixed.

According to MMA Junkie, Sylvia retired from the UFC in 2015.