Tarsha Whitmore Slays In An Animal-Print Mini Dress That Showcases Her Toned Legs

In her latest Instagram post, Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 842,000 Instagram followers by showing off her curves in a scandalously short mini dress. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Tarsha made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The snap was taken in a darkened hallway in Tarsha’s home in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated. The lighting gave the picture a moody vibe, although Tarsha’s bronzed skin still managed to glow in the shot.

Tarsha rocked a mini dress that featured different animal-print sections, alternating between leopard-print and snakeskin-print. The garment had a high neckline that covered up her chest, so no cleavage was on display in the look. However, the ensemble had a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her toned physique.

The hem of the dress came just an inch or two down her thighs, leaving almost every inch of her incredible legs on display. Tarsha added a few accessories to the outfit to pull it all together. She had a black bag with a chain strap and tassel detail slung over one shoulder, and she added a few extra inches of height to her frame with some sky-high black heels. The shoes were crafted from a textured black material, and had chain ankle straps that gave the overall look a bit more sparkle.

Tarsha has been mixing up her hair color lately, having fun experimenting with different wigs and shades, and this shot was no exception. Rather than her typically light brunette locks, she paired the mini dress with dark raven tresses. Her hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in soft waves. Just a few days ago, Tarsha shared another snap in which she had a very similar hairstyle and color, and she tagged Freedom Couture, a luxury glueless wig manufacturer, in that post.

Tarsha’s followers absolutely loved the mini dress look, and the post racked up over 2,400 likes within just 28 minutes. It also received 103 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“So perfect,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Another day another wig colour,” one follower wrote, commenting on Tarsha’s recent hair experimentation.

“Love the dress,” one fan remarked.

“Absolutely stunning,” another added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a selfie in which she rocked blue lacy lingerie. For that picture, she had platinum blond hair, which popped against her bronzed skin and the vibrant hue of her lingerie from the brand Lounge Underwear.