Carrie Underwood Heartbreakingly Recalls How She Thought She’d Miscarried Son Jacob

Carrie opened up about the heartbreaking moment she thought she'd suffered her fourth miscarriage while pregnant with son Jacob.

Carrie Underwood candidly opened up about how she suffered through three miscarriages and thought she may have experienced a fourth while pregnant with her now 1-year-old son Jacob. The country star spoke out about her pregnancies on the latest episode of her and husband Mike Fisher’s I Am Second docu-series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, which debuted on June 3.

Carrie became emotional and shared how she “had an honest conversation with God” where she told him exactly how she felt while she was pregnant with Jacob back in 2018. She admitted that she’d “had enough” after suffering multiple miscarriages back to back and felt she may have been experiencing yet another loss.

“I was hurt. I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him we needed something. We needed to have a baby or not, ever, because I couldn’t keep going down that road anymore,” she said on the new episode, titled ‘The Wrestle,’ per Entertainment Tonight.

Shortly after, Carrie took a trip the doctor who told her that, fortunately, everything looked healthy with her pregnancy, which she was able to carry full term. The couple then welcomed Jacob into the world in January 2019.

Mike also spoke out about the difficulty he and Carrie had to welcome Jacob into the world.

“I was frustrated, we had two miscarriages,” he said. Mike revealed that he sensed God had told him that he and Carrie would have a second son to be a sibling to 5-year-old Isaiah.

“I was just wrestling and probably the most honest I’d been with God. And I heard, not audibly, but I sensed that God told me that we were going to have a son, and his name’s Jacob,” the retired Nashville Predators caption said.

“Not much longer, we were pregnant, and we lose another baby,” he then recalled of their third miscarriage.

Mike shared how Carrie appeared to be sceptical about the message that they would welcome another child and told him “Where is he?” before she then fell pregnant with their second son.

The two — who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next month — have been very open with fans in the web series, in which they discuss everything from their life as parents to how they first got together as a couple more than a decade ago.

The couple also sometimes give fans a look inside their family life on social media. Mike recently shared an adorable rare look at little Jacob via his Instagram story as he joined him out on the family farm to feed their horses.