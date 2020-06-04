Sasha Ferro Flaunts Her Small Waist And Curvy Hips In New Instagram Snap

Sasha Ferro stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a new sizzling hot update. In the photo uploaded on June 4, the Argentinian model displayed her hourglass figure in a skin-tight cropped tank top and lounge pants.

For the latest post on social media, Sasha took the selfie inside her room. She sat on the edge of the bed, where the mirror was located. She angled her body sideways as she positioned her phone near her face. She gave a fierce expression and captured the snap. Sunlight came in from the nearby window and illuminated her skin.

The babe wore a tight-fitting white cropped tank top, seemingly made of thin cotton material. Although the angle made it hard to see, the top featured a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It looked like she didn’t wear a bra from underneath the outer clothing. As it was too revealing, she opted to censor her buxom curves from exposure by angling her chest away from the shot.

The length of the garment left her toned midsection exposed. Many of her avid fans expressed their admiration over her killer curves in the comments. She paired the top with soft gray lounge pants. The waistband seemed rolled down to show more skin.

Sasha sported minimal jewelry with her casual attire, including a dainty gold necklace and a ring. She tied her long, blond hair up in a high bun. She presumably enhanced her beauty with a little makeup. She appeared to wear freshly-groomed eyebrows, a light dusting of pink blush on her cheeks, and some pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Sasha tagged the online retail giant, Fashion Nova. She asked her followers about their country of origin in both Spanish and English.

In less than a day of being posted, the latest social media upload has amassed more than 83,900 likes and over 1,800 comments. A lot of her online admirers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section. Many of them wrote compliments about Sasha’s insanely fit body. Countless others answered her question with either words or emoji.

“I’m from Germany. I have been a longtime follower. You never fail to make me feel inspired by your posts,” one of her fans commented.

“Your beauty and body took my breath away! I am not a fan of tattoos, but you make them look cool,” another social media admirer gushed.

“Such beauty in one picture. Sending love and a virtual hug from Canada,” a third follower wrote.

“Perfection! Love the sunshine effect. I am from Australia,” a fourth Instagram user added.