Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Abs In Mustard Bra & Maroon Panties

Lauren Dascalo showed off her killer figure while posing in a sexy, mismatched set. Yesterday, the model and influencer shared a single upload on Instagram, where she appeared to be deep in thought. She also shared an inspirational quote with her 884,000 fans.

Lauren was pictured posing in front of a white wall that appeared to be outdoors. The model did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but shadows filled the wall behind her, likely indicating that the sun was shining down. The space was filled with lush green plants and nothing else. In her caption, Lauren shared an inspirational quote about not letting people tear you down and finding your passion. She earned her follower’s attention by sporting a sexy, mismatched set.

Lauren was pictured rocking a sports bra that boasted a mustard yellow hue. The stretchy fabric was slightly shimmery, and it looked beautiful in the sunlight. The bra had a low scoop neck and thick shoulder straps that made her allover glow pop. Its armholes were more extensive than those of a standard bra and teased a glimpse of sideboob. A thicker band stretched across her ribs, and the cut of the garment allowed her to flaunt her chiseled abs.

On her lower half, she sported a pair of maroon panties. The piece had a high banded waist that accentuated her tiny midsection and abs. Lauren playfully tugged at one of its sides with her hand, and its thin straps teased a glimpse of her hourglass curves though a plant blocked a portion. The model added a simple pair of diamond earrings in both of her ear piercings.

Lauren pulled a portion of her ponytail with one hand, and a few loose pieces of highlighted hair framed her face. Her lips were painted a light pink color, and it looked like she was wearing a dusting of blush and highlighter. The model also seemed to add a bit of makeup to her eyes with purple eye shadow and mascara that extended her lashes.

Lauren’s sexy new snap has been popular with fans even though it’s only been live overnight. So far, her admirers have double-tapped the image over 14,000 times while many others flooded the comments section.

“So gorgeous babe in love,” one follower wrote.

“You have a great body and a beautiful heart,” a second fan complimented alongside a duo of red hearts.

“You are absolute perfection with a golden heart,” one more added.

One more fan noted that the look was “picture-perfect.”