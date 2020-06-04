Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Insane Curves In A Skintight Black Bodysuit

Angelina Pivarnick showed off her insane curves in a skintight black bodysuit for a new Instagram share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted the pic to the delight of her 1 million followers on June 3, the day before the latest episode of the popular reality television series debuted on MTV.

Angelina’s outfit was a one-piece black, tight creation. It featured a textured material in what appeared to be a waffle design. The top wrapped around her neck in a twist and fashioned itself into a stylish halter. This twist created a cute peephole effect around her breasts. The material was cut lower around that area in order to show off her assets. The neckline wrapped around her shoulder blades and twisted to just underneath her underarms, in one clean line that secured from back to front. Although difficult to see, there was one cutaway piece in the back of the garment that peeked out, showing off her toned back. Angelina’s left hand was placed squarely on her hip.

The remainder of the bodysuit appeared to meld with the reality star’s skin, hugging her waist, hips, backside, thighs, and legs. The clingy material tapered to her ankles. The look appeared to give her one long, lean fashion statement.

Of the garment, Angelina stated in the photo’s caption that she was the “bodysuit queen.” This likely alluded to the fact that she might have several of these one-piece fashion looks in her own closet in the home she shares with husband of six months, Chris Larangeira.

To go with the striking ensemble, Angelina’s stylist provided some dynamic hair fashion. Normally blown out straight, Angelina’s tresses were instead given texture to mimic the material of the garment. They appeared to be crimped, starting from her temples down the length of her waist-length tresses.

Her face fashion appeared to include some heavy eye makeup. Dark black eyeliner made her brown eyes stand out. Added to this was likely a set of Angelina’s eyelashes from her own company, Lashelina, to extend them and allow her lashline to appear full and long. The reality star’s eyebrows were filled in with a darker pencil to give them definition. A brown blush appeared to have been used to contour her cheekbones and a nude lip liner and lipstick finished off the look.

Angelina’s fans loved her sexy look. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“You’re so beautiful and so happy. Best of wishes to you and your family,” stated one follower of the reality television star.

“If I had that type of body I would wear those jumpsuits too. I love the way they look on you!” commented a second fan.

“You’re Queen Sis! I Love it!!!!” remarked a third follower.

“You should come out with your own line of jumpsuits,” noted a fourth Instagram user.