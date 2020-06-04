‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Fans Blast Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers After BBQ Blowout

The 'RHOBH' star made an early exit from Kyle Richards' dinner party after her husband tried to silence the group.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are not happy with Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, after he attempted to shut down a conversation at Kyle Richards’ family-themed barbecue.– and seemingly shut down his wife with a concerning comment.

On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Denise and her husband showed up late – and without Denise’s kids – to the family dinner at Kyle Richards’ house. After it became apparent that Denise’s kids were missing from the party because the Wild Things star didn’t want them around the mouthy RHOBH ladies, a mom-shaming debate ensured.

That’s when Denise’s husband cut in. As he sipped tequila, Phypers told the group their concerns were “ridiculous” and he attempted to shut the conversation down.

“So no issue. Right ladies?” Aaron said, per People. “All right, moving on. Let’s talk about something else. Thank you.”

Erika Girardi didn’t appreciate Phypers comments, and ultimately walked away from the table, saying, “I’m not accepting this bullsh*t.” Ditto for Lisa Rinna, who walked over to the kiddie bouncy house to get away from Phypers.

In a confessional, Teddi Mellencamp was also seen reacting to Phypers’ attempt at silencing the group.

“Really, big guy? Does this make you feel good? Do you feel powerful? Do you feel strong?” she asked, before calling him an “a**hole.”

After the argument escalated, Denise announced to her husband that she was “done” and that they were leaving.

As they walked away from the table hand in hand, Denise told her husband not to say a word because they were on camera. After warning him multiple times not to speak while the cameras were rolling, a frustrated Phypers said to Denise, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f*cking hand. Stop it.”

On social media, some fans expressed shock at Phypers’ aggressive tone with the RHOBH ladies and with his wife.

“Did Aaron just threaten to crush Denise’s hand but she’s worried about her kids being around a little bit of inappropriate conversation? Ok #RHOBH,” one viewer tweeted.

“Aaron whispering to Denise to stop telling him what to do or he was going to crush her hand is all I needed to know about him,” another added. “He showed aggression at the table with the ladies and he showed aggression with his wife!”

Kyle Richards even retweeted a post in which a viewer questioned what Phypers said about crushing his wife’s hand. When a viewer asked her why she would retweet such a thing and accused her of trying to embarrass Denise, Kyle replied, “Should we protect him?”

And Teddi Mellencamp also posted the clip to Twitter with a not-so-nice comment about Phypers.

“When I called him an a**hole I wasn’t too far off,” Teddi wrote.

Phypers, who runs a Malibu healing center that practices frequency medicine, has been one of the most prominently featured husbands this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He previously confused the cast of the Bravo reality show as he tried to explain what he does for a living.

Denise has not commented on the scene with her husband at Kyle’s house and did not live-tweet during the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.