Kim Zolciak Claps Back After Being Accused Of Photoshopping New Swimsuit Photo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann clapped back on social media this week after she was accused of editing a new photo she shared of herself in a skimpy swimsuit. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta turned Don’t Be Tardy reality star was hit with criticism after she shared the shot on Instagram, which showed her as she posed in a backless white bathing suit from her own recently launched swimwear brand called Salty K.
Kim clapped back at the haters in the comments section of the new snap, which The Inquisitr reported also received a lot of praise from her 3.1 million followers, as she vehemently denied that she’d used editing apps to change her body.
The criticism began after one Instagram user left a sceptical comment on the June 3 upload, which showed the Bravo star with her back exposed as she stood with her booty towards the camera. They claimed that the photo had been very heavily edited.
“Kim sweetie the photoshopping is out of control,” they commented.
Kim was quick to clap back at the hater in the comments section. She denied that she’d edited the snap and urged the fan to check out her Instagram story for a video of herself in the all-white swim look to prove that she hadn’t used a Photoshop app.
“Hey sweetie watch my story to calm your nerves,” she hit back. But that wasn’t all.
Another fan also accused the mom of six of altering the upload. They claimed that one of her legs looked larger than the other as a result of poor Photoshopping.
“Yessss one leg is bigger than the other,” the Instagram user wrote with four sideways crying laughing emoji as they replied to the first fan’s comment.
Thank you ALL for the birthday wishes! I can’t believe today I’m 42!! Like holy shit ..that use to be sooo old to me when I was in my 20’s now I know it’s young AF ❤️ ???? I’m so thankful to see another year, to spend this time with my incredible husband , 6 wonderful children, my amazing friends, and so many others that bless my life everyday ???????? This last year hasn’t been an easy one and I was so ready to see 2019 go, BUT I’m also incredibly thankful for 2019 as this is the year I decided it was time to chase another dream of mine ???????? SWIMWEAR ???? My love of the ocean and my passion for swimwear is how @saltykswim all started. Available June 1st! I can’t wait ???? Fun Fact: I love the ocean so much that I want my children, my grandchildren and future generations to enjoy it as much as we do now so when creating “Salty K” my fabrics were important to me. They are sustainability sourced and ethically produced. ???? Even my tags are made from recycled paper. Can’t wait to see what you think ????
But Kim once again denied the allegations and claimed that it was nothing more than her pose which made her legs look that way. She stood with her back to the camera and had her left leg foot in line with her body and her right slightly in front.
“Sure is because the pic was taken close and one leg is back,” she said with her own sideways crying laughing emoji.
But this is far from the only time Kim has been accused of editing her Instagram uploads.
Back in 2018, Kim was forced to hit back in an expletive message after one outlet claimed that she appeared to have edited photos of her then 4-year-old twins to make them appear thinner.
“People are f**king SICK!! Get the f**k out here!!” she hit back on Twitter, adding that “no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children!”