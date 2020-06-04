Jim Edmonds Is Going To Be A Grandfather

On a recent trip to California, baseball player Jim Edmonds learned that he would be a grandfather soon. His daughter, Lauren is expecting her first child, Page Six, reported on Wednesday. This new addition will be the first grandchild for Jim, 49.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

Page Six reported that the information was revealed as part of a series of Instagram photos from Jim’s trip to California with his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor. The couple was visiting Jim’s oldest daughters, Hayley and Lauren.

Jim and Kortnie appeared to have attended a gender reveal party. A confetti cannon shot off, which produced blue and pink papers. A photo later showed the inside of a pink cupcake. Jim confirmed that the young couple would be welcoming a daughter.

“I’m so happy for Lauren and Dylan and excited to have a granddaughter on the way,” Jim told Page Six.

The former MLB star went on to joke about the size of his ever-growing family.

“Between all my kids and this new addition, I’m pretty close to having a full baseball team!”

This is the first grandchild for Jim, who has seven children. The baseball player has daughters Lauren and Hayley with his first wife, LeeAnn Edmonds-Horton. LeeAnn was featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County during Jim’s time on the show. She passed away in 2015.

The baseball player has two other children who were not seen on the reality show. Jim has kids, Sutton and Landon, with his second wife, Allison Raski.

The star also shares three children, Aspen, Hayes, and Hart, with his latest ex-wife, Meghan King Edmonds. Meghan and Jim are in the midst of a divorce. The two married in 2014 and split last year. The relationship endured several allegations of Jim acting inappropriately but eventually ended when Meghan accused Jim and their nanny of an inappropriate relationship. The two deny any wrongdoing.

The Inquisitr previously reported, both Jim and Meghan have since moved on. The baseball player has been dating Kortnie, a realtor for several months now. The relationship was reportedly “serious” as the couple had been quarantined together in St. Louis. There were even talks of moving in with one another.

Meghan just recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, businessman Christian Schauf. The pair have been dating for a few months and spent Memorial Day Weekend together at Christian’s Park City home. The two shared a love for hiking and the outdoors and planned to spend a great deal of time together. Christian has been flying back and forth from Park City to California to visit Meghan whenever he can.