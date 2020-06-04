‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Describes Lea Michele As ‘Unpleasant’ & Shares Her Thoughts On Racism Accusations

Heather isn't certain that Lea deserves of being accused of racism.

Heather Morris made it clear that she’s no fan of the way Lea Michele behaved when they were working together, but she’s seemingly not convinced that her former Glee costar is deserving of the “racist” label.

On Wednesday, Heather, 33, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on all of the various accusations that are being lobbed at Lea, 33. The onslaught began when another former Glee star, Samantha Marie Ware, responded to one of Lea’s social media posts promoting the Black Lives Matter movement. Samantha alleged that Lea threatened to defecate in her wig and committed “other traumatic microaggressions” against her.

In the statement that Heather shared on Twitter, she described Lea as “unpleasant to work with.” She also expressed her belief that Lea deserved to be called out for treating others with “disrespect.” Heather even suggested that people shouldn’t let such behavior go on for so long without speaking out about it.

However, Heather revealed that she was hesitant to join the chorus of critics who deemed Lea’s actions racist. She admitted that she doesn’t know what Lea’s beliefs are in regards to race, but she suggested that people shouldn’t be making assumptions about her views.

Heather’s tweet received an avalanche of responses, and many of her followers weren’t happy about her comments about the racism allegations. A few critics pointed out that Samantha wasn’t the only black celebrity who spoke out about Lea’s behavior on Twitter. Actor Keith Powell, who played Toofer on 30 Rock, cosigned Samantha’s comments, describing Lea as a “terrible human” who has “said terrible things to many different types of people, including racist micoagressions to/about black people.”

“Do not speak over and dismiss what your black costars have said. It’s not up to you, as a white woman, to decide whether or not she is racist,” read one response to Heather’s statement.

Heather Morris and Lea Michele perform with the cast of ‘Glee.’ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

However, a few commenters defended Heather, suggesting that the point she was trying to make was that Lea simply treated a lot of people badly and that skin color had nothing to do with her behavior.

“Lea is undoubtedly a diva who has always felt superior. The fact that it was a black girl who called her out does not make her racist. She was mean to almost everyone,” another tweet read.

Lea responded to the accusations against her in a lengthy Instagram post that included an apology. However, it wasn’t well-received by many of her critics. Lea claimed that she didn’t remember the specific incident that Samantha referenced in her original tweet, and she only said that she was sorry for the way others “perceived” her behavior.