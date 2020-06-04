Katie Price Looks Glam In White Crop Top, Semi-Sheer Leggings & Heels: ‘Nowhere To Go In Lockdown’

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to update followers with a number of new photos of herself.

The former glamour model stunned in a white crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted semi-sheer leggings that had clothing brand PrettyLittleThing’s initials printed all over. To complete the outfit, she wore see-through high heels that gave the reality star an extra bit of height. Price accessorized herself with aviator sunglasses which she placed on her top and a Gucci clutch bag that had the designer’s name embroidered in gold across the front. The 42-year-old sported her long dark hair down and kept her nails short. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip and, black mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

Price posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a plain cream backdrop. Price rested one foot on the wall behind her and raised one arm above her head. She looked very glam and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was captured side-on. Price held onto the pipe beside her and looked up. She raised one leg and rested her other arm beside her. Price was caught in natural lighting which helped display her side profile and strong jawline.

In the third and final frame, she sported a similar pose to the first slide. However, Price looked over to her right.

For her caption, she admitted she got all dressed up but has nowhere to go as the U.K. is currently in lockdown. She credited PrettyLittleThing for her shoes and leggings by tagging their account.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Wow, you’re back on your A-game. girl you look AMAZING,” one user wrote.

“You’re looking fit as fu*k babe!!!” another devotee shared.

“OKAY WOW!!!!!! Taking no prisoners baby girl,” remarked a third fan.

“Holy hell!!!! You look STUNNING!” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Price is no stranger to making headlines and wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she brightened up fans’ timelines in a multicolored short-sleeved top that was tied up from the front. She paired the outfit with matching high-waisted biker shorts and bright yellow Fila sneakers. Price showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her arms and legs and wore her long dark hair down for the occasion.