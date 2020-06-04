Carrie Underwood Rocks A Yellow Sports Bra To Celebrate Global Running Day

The country star ran five miles and proudly flashed her abs.

Carrie Underwood got her run on for Global Running Day on June 3. The country superstar took to Instagram to show fans how she celebrated the global fitness holiday as she shared a snap of herself and close friend, Nashville baker Ivey Childers, while they got in a socially distanced exercise session together.

The photo, which can be seen via Carrie’s Instagram stories for a few more hours, saw Carrie in the foreground in her workout gear while Ivey flashed a big smile from a few feet away.

The mom of two — who recently showed off her impressive dance skills to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ on TikTok — kept things bright and sunny for her outdoor run in a bright yellow sports bra. The garment had thicker adjustable straps over her shoulders and finished just below her chest to show off her seriously toned abs, which were just visible in the shot that was cropped to show her upper torso.

Carrie appeared to go makeup-free for the photo as showed off her flawless blemish-free skin under a black baseball cap. The fitness book author gave the camera a big thumbs up with her left hand as she snapped away with her phone in the other.

As for Ivey, she also appeared to ditch the cosmetics for her au naturel run with the “Southbound” singer.

The baker proudly revealed her own uber-fit body. She sported a black sports bra which flashed her abs, but kept things a little more colorful on her bottom half with a pair of bright pink shorts which she paired with black sneakers. Ivey had her long, dark hair tied up into a ponytail as she smiled for the camera.

The two ran together along a gray path and posed for the camera with an array of green foliage, including grass and tall trees as well as the bright blue sky, behind them.

In the caption, Carrie shared that she and her bestie, who is also a mom of two, ran five miles together that morning. She also added the hashtag #globalrunningday as people across the world were urged to share their workout selfies in celebration of the fitness movement.

Carrie’s certainly no stranger to a workout snap, though.

Last month, the 37-year-old stunned fans in a snap shared to social media. It showed her in a bright coral crop top with a mesh panel and a pair of matching skintight leggings, both taken from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand from Dick’s Sporting Goods, when she got in another outdoor workout.