‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann And Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio Go Head-To-Head

This season of MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness brought former rivals Wes Bergmann and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio together, and then it ripped them apart, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

During the June 3 episode of the show, Devenanzio and Bergmann talked about how well things had been going for them and their newly-formed alliance. In order to make it to the final challenge this season, each player must earn a red skull by winning a Purgatory elimination. The players that go into the elimination challenges are picked by the Tribunal and the remaining players in the house. This week, both Devenanzio and Bergmann made plans to get a red skull, but they didn’t realize it would mean going up against each other.

At the daily challenge, Bergmann and Dee Nguyen emerged victorious, earning their spot in the Tribunal and selecting Rogan O’Connor to join them. While deciding which player they’d send into elimination, Bergmann made it known that he’d volunteer himself to compete for a spot in the finals. Meanwhile, during the house’s voting session, Devenanzio also nominated himself to participate in the elimination challenge.

Later, the two Challenge legends stepped into Purgatory together to compete in the “Charge the Wall” challenge, which involved punching, kicking, and smashing small white squares on a giant wall to reveal hidden batteries. The first player to locate three batteries and power their light bulb wins the game and moves one step closer to winning a million dollars.

It’s a close match as the two men go head-to-head, but Devenanzio managed to find his third battery a few seconds ahead of Bergmann and sent him packing.

During his solo interview, Devenanzio said years from now, he thinks he’ll regret not becoming friends with Bergmann sooner. The two men shared a touching moment after the elimination before Bergmann said his goodbyes. After the show ended, Bergmann took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the episode and his elimination.

The reality star began by saying he takes full responsibility for his loss this season, before congratulating his opponent.

“I’d like to formally congratulate Bananas on his win, and a very deserved red skull. He’s always been jealous of my red skull, and now has his own,” he wrote. “It was a sh*t load of fun working with him this season. I hope that no one, especially him, interprets my move as anything other than both of us knowing it was time to go in.”⁣

Bergmann went on to say that despite losing the challenge, he was still proud of the way he played the game.

“I’m proud of myself for the courage it takes to volunteer to go into an elimination when technically, I had complete control to sit back, safely.”

Finally, he took a moment to thank MTV for creating the game show and giving him the opportunity to be a part of it. Bergmann first appeared on The Real World: Austin in 2005. Since then, he has competed on over 13 seasons of The Challenge.