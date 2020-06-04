Amanda Holden Poses In Blue Floral Dress With Thigh-High Slit From Her New Clothing Collection

British celebrity Amanda Holden took to Instagram to pose in an outfit from her new clothing collection with British brand Fenn Wright Manson.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a blue floral dress that was relatively low-cut and displayed a hint of her decolletage. The garment had mid-length sleeves and a thigh-high slit, which helped show off an extra bit of leg. Holden sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and accessorized herself with a ring. The 49-year-old kept her nails short and applied a coat of red polish. For her makeup application, she appeared to have put on a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner.

For her most recent upload, she was captured sitting down on a white wooden surface. Holden placed both arms beside her and crossed her legs over. The TV personality was snapped from the legs up meaning her feet weren’t visible. Holden looked over to her left and flashed a smile. In the photo, she effortlessly showcased her side profile and striking facial features.

For her caption, Holden expressed that she is excited that her collection with Fenn Wright Manson is now live and that followers can purchase items from the range by clicking the link in her bio.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 14,320 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Gorgeous dress Amanda you look so beautiful. Nice to see sight of your lovely legs too,” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait to see it all. This dress is amazing and you make it look more beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“Wow, this dress has got me speechless,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You look so pretty in blue,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram upload, Holden showed off the new collection in a video of her wearing the garments. She explained to followers that the footage was filmed in February before the U.K. went into lockdown.

Holden is no stranger to wowing her followers with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a low-cut pink blazer jacket when working on Heart Radio’s breakfast show yesterday. Holden paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants and heels. She rocked her wavy blond hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of dark polish. To complete the look, she accessorized with a necklace that had her initial attached to it and seemingly applied lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.