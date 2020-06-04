Kyle Richards Explains Why Denise Richards Is Not In Cast Photo At Her Ill-Fated Family BBQ

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says the photo was snapped before all of her guest arrived.

Kyle Richards says a photo she posted with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars at a dinner party at her house was taken before Denise Richards arrived– and before that blowout fight put a damper on what was supposed to be a fun family day.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page, Kyle was seen posing on the patio of her California mansion with Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Dorit Kemsley during a backyard “family” barbecue. The women were all dressed in long, flowy sundresses and heels for the casual dinner party, which also featured a bouncy house for the kids.

Notably missing from the pic was Denise Richards, whom fans of the Bravo reality show now know ultimately left the party after a massive argument with her co-stars over parenting styles and mom-shaming.

In the caption to the photo, Kyle explained that the photo was taken earlier in the day before Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers, showed up. Denise and Aaron arrived late to the family-themed dinner party, dressed in jeans and t-shirts and without any of Denise’s three kids with them.

Kyle — who also shared photos of the decor at her party — noted that the evening started out “lovely” but went downhill from there. She also joked that she was “done” by the end of the night.

In comments to the photo, fans of the Bravo reality show reacted to Denise’s absence and the dinner party that went awry.

“It goes downhill at every dinner,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t all your dinner parties (& trips) start off lovely then go downhill fast?” another asked.

“You guys will really have to start taking group pics the minute everyone arrives,” another follower noted.

“You all look lovely but missing Denise,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others noted that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars may have met their match with Denise.

This is not the first time Denise was “missing” from one of Kyle’s photos. In March, Kyle posted a series of photos of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars from a cast trip to Rome. When one of the photos showed just the side of Denise’s face, some commenters questioned if Kyle purposely cut the Wild Things star out of the pic. The Bravo star replied that she didn’t realize Denise wasn’t fully in the photo until after she posted it.