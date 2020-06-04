Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Shows Off Sculpted Figure For New Quads Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, to post her latest at-home workout video, designed to target the quad muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a white cropped sweatshirt with long sleeves and a collar. The sweatshirt included a front pocket and elastic around the bottom. She paired the top with blue leggings, which rose high on her hips and hugged her shapely backside and legs. Hanna added a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit and accessorized with a silver exercise watch. She wore her wavy brunette locks pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face as she worked out and appeared to have added a touch of makeup, including mascara and lip gloss.

Hanna performed the workout in a small indoor space with plenty of light. She completed a total of four exercises and made use of a set of dumbbells and a resistance band for equipment.

The first exercise in the circuit was the heel elevated split squat. Hanna placed one heel on a dumbbell while holding the other dumbbell in the corresponding hand. She then performed a series of squats. The second video showed the heel elevated goblet squat. For this exercise, Hanna placed both heels on the dumbbell and squatted while holding the other dumbbell in her hands at chest level.

The third exercise in the set was the banded box squat. Hanna looped a long resistance band under both feet and then pulled it up to wrap around a dumbbell held at her chest, forming a triangle shape. She then performed some squats in this position. The final exercise in the circuit was the banded quad flex. The model attached the resistance band to a door and wrapped the other end around the back of her knees, stretching it thin.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps next to each. All exercises were to be completed for four sets with a range of between 10 and 15 reps for each depending on the type of exercise. The model told her fans that she wanted to bring them something positive in these hard and sad times and bring back some energy for everyone to keep fighting together.

The quad workout earned more than 25,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.