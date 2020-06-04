Dwayne Johnson Appears To Call Out Donald Trump In Video About Lack Of ‘Compassionate’ Leadership

Dwayne Johnson showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a rare political video.

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t often talk politics, but he appeared to call out President Donald Trump during an impassioned speech that Variety described as “one of the strongest political stances” that the actor and former wrestler has ever taken during his career.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old Jumanji: The Next Level star took to Instagram to speak at length about the nation’s reaction to the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. He also vocalized his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and he had a lot to say about leadership. He never mentioned Trump by name, but his words seemed to be aimed at the president.

“Where is our leader?” Johnson said as he stared directly at the camera. “Where are you? Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”

In reference to race relations in America, the actor pointed out that many people in the country desperately want things to change. He also shared his desire for a “compassionate” leader who reassures those who are suffering and scared by listening to them and trying to lift them up.

Johnson suggested Americans need a leader who will promise to do everything within their power to bring about change and “normalize equality.” He acknowledged those who like to say that “all lives matter” and expressed agreement with this viewpoint, but he explained why it’s also important to say the words “black lives matter.” The actor stated that the country is experiencing a “defining, pivotal, explosive moment” right now, and he seemed to suggest that this moment belongs to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Johnson decried the use of military force against American citizens, and he thanked the rest of the world for stepping up to show its support for those who are fighting for change in the United States. He also had some advice for the president. The actor suggested that Americans would respond positively to a leader who takes full accountability for what’s happening in the country and reaches out to those who are in pain. According to Johnson, the entire country would rise up if this were to happen.

Johnson expressed hope that progress is already being made, and he also had some advice for all of his fellow Americans.

“We must become the leaders we’re looking for,” he said.

Johnson’s video was accompanied by a lengthy caption where he expressed similar sentiments. Since his post was initially uploaded, it has received over 1.3 million likes. In the comments section, many of the actor’s fans begged him to run for president, which is something he has expressed an interest in before. During a 2019 interview with Indiewire, Johnson said that he wouldn’t be running in 2020, but he left the door open for a future presidential bid.

According to Fox News, Johnson was once a registered Republican, but now describes himself as an independent. He voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and he didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election.