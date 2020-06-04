Luz Elena Echeverria Flaunts Her Incredibly Athletic Body In A Tie-Dye Bikini

Fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria put her rock-hard body on display for her latest Instagram upload. She wore a tiny tie-dye bikini that showcased her insanely fit figure while she stood near an outdoor fountain.

The Colombian has been steadily updating her social media page with shots in scantily-clad outfits over the past week and continued the trend with her latest post. Fans were offered an eyeful of her lean physique as she modeled a swimsuit outdoors. The model’s tanned skin glistened from the sunlight.

Luz Elena stood on the water basin of an old-style fountain. There was green grass around her and a small palm tree in the background of the sunny pic. The fitness model faced the camera and had her body slightly turned to the right. She wore her long black hair straight down and it hung over her left shoulder. Luz Elena supported herself by leaning her right hand against the fountain, and looked directly into the lens while flashing a small smile.

The model wore a tie-dye bikini from Maria Gueixa Sports, whom she tagged in the photograph. It had light peach and yellow colors with faint blue. The top wrapped around Luz Elena’s assets and had a single strap over the left shoulder, and v-cut bottoms that gave a full glimpse of her chiseled legs. A black strap with the brand’s name written on it went around the model’s midsection and connected the two pieces. Luz Elena stood on the balls of her feet which helped accentuate her defined lower body.

Luz Elena appeared to wear a bright red lipstick and matching red toe nail polish. She also seemed to have a yellow nail polish on her fingers which complemented the swimsuit. The ensemble treated fans to a shot of her ripped stomach. Luz Elena added a caption which mentioned the value of sacrificing to see results.

Her 1.1 million followers took notice of the bikini pic, and over 7,200 of them found their way to the like button in just over eight hours after it went live. She received over 210 comments as her replies were flooded with heart-eye and strong emoji. The Colombian had an outpouring of support from fellow models, and her comment section was filled with compliments in English and Spanish.

“I don’t think you can get anymore perfect baby,” model Joselyn Cano wrote.

“Looking amazing beautiful,” Instagram model Anais Zanotti added.

“You look beautiful love,” fitness model Lexi Kai commented.

