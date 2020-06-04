‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Boss Breaks Down Sisqo’s Cameo

Earlier this week, The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow wrapped its fifth season with an intense fight sequence, an alien abduction, and a bizarre performance from Sisqo.

While chatting with TV Guide, co-showrunner Phil Klemmer, broke down the Season 5 finale and explained just how he was able to convince the singer-songwriter to appear on the show to perform his hit single, “Thong Song.”

Klemmer said the cast and crew were four days away from filming the season finale, but he had yet to secure Sisqo for the cameo. When he finally got in touch with the silver-haired entertainer, he said he was so nervous during the call that his “heart was beating so fast.” But despite the nerves, he said he tried his best to remain calm and not [appear] too desperate — but I was desperate.”

“The words coming out of my mouth just sounded like nonsense because I had to explain five seasons of our ludicrous show,” he said. “I really expected him to be like, ‘No thanks, click!’ But he was just so gracious, so on board, and came to play.”

During the episode, titled “Swan Thong,” the Legends found themselves trapped in a 1984-esque world controlled by a higher power, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. While there, they stumbled into the Hall of Bad Ideas, created by the Fates of Greek mythology. The museum featured a number of displays, including a setup with Sisqo surrounded by four women in tiny bikinis. As the Legends prepared to battle an army of reanimated Encores, Nate, played by Nick Zano, hit the button to bring Sisqo to life.

After the throwback performance, the gang defeated their enemies and decided to unwind at a rock concert with a performance by Charlie, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who won’t be returning for Season 6. At the end of the concert, the Legends began making their way back to the Waverider when Sara, played by Caity Lotz, was suddenly swept up by a strange blue light in the sky. When asked about what the heroes will be facing next season, Klemmer teased an alien-focused sixth season.

“She has been taken by space aliens, and they had a very particular design on Sara Lance,” he explained.

“She’s just not your average Jane on the street. She’s in for a gnarly ride, but more importantly, the Legends are in for a gnarly ride because they have really grown to rely on her — especially Ava, [played by Jes Macallan.]”