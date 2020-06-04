Rachel Cook Rocks A Figure-Hugging Pink Tank Top In Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram post, brunette bombshell Rachel Cook stunned her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap in which she showed off her petite physique and shared a message of positivity. Rachel didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be standing in front of a wall with a colorful graffiti message on it. The word “love” was written in script in a wide variety of colors, from lime green to hot pink to aqua.

Rachel showed off her slim figure in a dusty rose tank top crafted from a ribbed material. The shirt had a scoop neckline, but it wasn’t low enough to expose any of Rachel’s cleavage. However, the garment did flaunt her toned shoulders and arms.

The photo was cropped just below Rachel’s hips, so not much of the lower half of her body was visible. She paired the pink tank with black bottoms and a black sweatshirt that she had unzipped. The sweatshirt had fallen down her arms so that some of her sun-kissed skin was exposed.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a black choker necklace and a pendant necklace that added a bit of sparkle. She also added a faded black Adidas baseball cap that provided a bit of shade to her stunning face.

Rachel’s long brunette locks hung down in a straight style, and she had her head tilted as she gazed at the camera. Rachel’s beauty look was natural and minimal, with what looked like very little makeup on. She appeared to just have enough makeup to accentuate her naturally stunning features as she delivered a soft smile.

She paired the sweet snap with a positive caption that shared a message of hope with her followers. Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 31,600 likes within just one hour, including a like from blond bombshell Hannah Palmer.

“Positive vibes only. Rise and shine,” one fan commented in response to her caption.

“Gorgeous,” another fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Always sending love to all of the people that are united and spreading energy,” another follower added.

“You’re beautiful,” another fan said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a sizzling double update in which she rocked a skimpy blue bikini that showcased her physique to perfection. The bikini top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the bottoms sat low on her hips. She posed in an outdoor area that incorporated plenty of stunning blue tones and patterns for an eye-catching shot.