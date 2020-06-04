Blac Chyna Rocks A Cozy Robe & Slays With A Full Glam Look

Blac Chyna stunned her 16.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a glamorous pink vibe for a selfie. Chyna didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where it was taken, but she appeared to be at the bottom of a staircase with stairs visible behind her and a white railing going up the side.

Chyna rocked a cozy-looking oversized robe that obscured most of her curves. A sliver of her skin was visible due to the low neckline, but the garment didn’t reveal any of her ample cleavage. The photo was cropped just beneath her bust so her curvaceous lower body wasn’t in the shot. She had one arm extended towards the camera, presumably to capture the selfie, and she flaunted her beauty look in the snap.

Chyna had on a pale pink wig that was styled in a half-up style for a major statement. Pink tresses cascaded down her chest in soft waves, giving her a bit of a mermaid vibe. The hair near her forehead and the crown of her head was slicked back in a sleek style that put all the attention on her flawless makeup.

Chyna placed one hand on her pastel tresses, showing off her long, ornate nails. Her beauty look incorporated plenty of soft pink tones that looked stunning on her.

Bold brows framed her gorgeous brown eyes, and she opted to keep her brows brown rather than dyeing them pink to match her hair. Her eye makeup incorporated lush, thick lashes, and what looked like soft pink tones. She had what seemed like a generous amount of blush, contour and highlighter on her skin, accentuating the angles of her face, and finished off the look with what looked like a soft pink, glossy lip.

Chyna’s followers absolutely loved the sexy selfie, and the post racked up over 13,000 likes within just two hours. It also received 203 comments from her eager fans.

“I love a dewy look,” one fan wrote, digging Chyna’s beauty vibe.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“Pinkchyna,” one fan added, playing on her name and the color palette of her selfie.

“So pretty love this look,” another follower wrote.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Chyna stripped down on her Instagram stories in order to promote her OnlyFans account. The sizzling shot was taken in a grotto, and Chyna posed in a way that kept her NSFW areas hidden from view while still tantalizing her followers with her nude form.