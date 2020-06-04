Camila Bernal Shows Off Killer Curves In Tight Black Lycra

Instagram model Camila Bernal wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a black lycra outfit, the model posed on a chair in the set of images.

The two snaps were basically the same image, one being a filtered image of the other. In the shots, Camila was shown sitting on a padded green leather chair, one leg stretched out to the side in order to support her weight, the other was bent at the knee and rested in front.

The celebrity chose tight-fitting black lycra leggings that featured a V-cut at the front and covered her belly button. She wore a matching long-sleeved crop top with a keyhole cutout which put her cleavage on display. The item of clothing also had holes at the wrist for her thumbs to fit through. The top flaunted her flat stomach and hugged her impressive assets, showing off just the slightest hint of underboob as she stared at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Camila’s long dark hair was straightened and cascaded over one shoulder. The Instagram sensation had styled the top portion of her hair into two tight buns, giving the photoshoot a distinct sci-fi feel. She also had two sections of hair free at the front and these hung down either side of her face.

It appeared that the model had selected a bronze shade of eyeshadow as well as a paler shade underneath her brows to highlight them. Dark mascara and eyeliner were also used. On her lips, a neutral lipstick adorned her plump lips.

As soon as Camila posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, they had garnered 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“She’s dope,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Badd as hell,” a fan suggested.

“Unbelievable photo,” said yet another.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a fourth person wrote, following the comment with a string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, heart, and drooling emoji. However, others also used the black heart emoji such as Camila had in her caption.

