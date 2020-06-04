Angeline Varona Flaunts Her Curves In An Orange Bikini For Bedroom Snaps With Her Kitty: ‘Tiger Queen’

Angeline posed with her snow Bengal cat.

Instagram sensation Angeline Varona showed off her alluring hourglass shape in a photo that was snapped inside her bedroom. She was joined by her sleek snow Bengal cat as she modeled one of her skimpy bathing suits in front of a mirror.

Angeline described herself as a “Tiger queen”in the caption of her post, but she wasn’t rocking any of the feline-inspired prints that have seemingly become one of the hottest trends in swimwear this year. Instead, she wore a bikini that was the color of a tiger without its stripes. Her orange two-piece included a bralette top that was so tiny that her voluptuous cleavage spilled out of the top and bottom of the garment. The top also featured an asymmetrical thin strap that stretched across the model’s toned torso, circling behind her back at the smallest part of her midsection.

The model’s matching bottoms had a high cut and thick side straps that sat up high on her hips. The design lengthened her legs and highlighted the curve of her back. A single strap hanging down from one of the leg openings added a little more visual interest to the swimsuit.

Angeline accessorized her look with a pair of diamond solitaire earrings. She wore her dark hair down and pushed behind her shoulders so that it tumbled down her back.

Angeline’s post included two photos. In the first, she was taking a selfie in front of a full-length mirror. This gave fans a good look at her sexy legs, sculpted stomach, and curvy chest. She also flashed a hint of her pert derriere as she slightly angled her body. The model’s snow Bengal cat was standing at her feet, and the cute kitty’s tail was curled around one of her thighs.

Both of Angeline’s photos were taken inside her bedroom. The corner of her four-poster bed was visible, revealing that the white columns on her footboard featured ornate carvings. The comforter on the bed was pink, and it matched the accents on one of the model’s walls. Her second photo was a close-up selfie of herself and her feline companion. Angeline puckered her pink lips at the camera while the cat stared intently into its lens.

Since Angeline initially shared her post, it has racked up over 79,000 likes from her appreciative followers. They also left hundreds of remarks in the comments section.

“That orange bikini suits you. Such a fine woman with an amazing gorgeous body slaying again,” read one response to her photos.

“You both are so cute and adorable,” another fan wrote.

“Your best picture ever!!!” enthused a third admirer.