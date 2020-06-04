Suzy Cortez Puts Famous Buns On Display As She Sucks Her Thumb

Instagram model Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.2 million followers with her recent post. While sucking on her thumb, she sat on a chair and showed off her famous buns, to which her adoring fans instantly responded.

The Miss BumBum world winner for 2019 perched on a small stool in front of a mirror that had light globes on each side. With the globes illuminated, Suzy’s toned thighs and famous behind were the center of attention in the snap.

The model wore a white thong that appeared to have a butterfly motif detail. Leaning forward, Suzy rested one hand on the seat as she posed. Thanks to the mirror, further details of the twin straps for the front of the bikini bottoms were revealed.

The Instagram sensation wore a white T-shirt that was cut short, exposing her smooth back and midriff. As a result of the high cut, plenty of underboob was also on display.

Suzy’s long dark locks were not styled and her tousled hair fell down over one shoulder. The celebrity placed one thumb in her mouth as she leaned forward, showing off a small infinity tattoo on her wrist. Her eyes were closed and it appeared that she wore neutral shades on her eyelids. Dark eyeliner and mascara further highlighted her eyes. What seemed to be a pale shade of dusty pink lipstick covered her plump lips.

To the left of Suzy, an ornate basin was shown in burnished copper. A matching faucet complimented it along with gold-colored drawers underneath. Next to it, a mottled gray wall completed the decor. In the mirror, black tiles were also on display.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the racy image had gathered more than 11,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“Beautiful view,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Hermosa,” a fan said, which translates from Spanish to mean “beautiful.”

However, many of her followers were so overcome with emotion that they simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes, fire, and heart emoji. However, many others were in use and plenty of her adoring fanbase chose to string together rows of emoji in order to fully convey their feelings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently shared a selfie that was fairly tame for her standards. With sunlight streaming over her, she still showed off plenty of cleavage in the shot, though.