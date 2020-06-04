Niece Waidhofer’s Latest Racy Post Shows Support For K-Pop Fans And The Black Lives Matter Movement

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer wowed her 1.9 million followers with her recent post. Wearing barely-there underwear, the celebrity also covered her face with an image of a K-Pop star from BTS, stating that she “didn’t get around to putting on makeup today.” However, also insisting that she was now supportive of K-Pop fans, it was also likely in response to the recent actions on Twitter involving the K-Pop fanbase.

As Forbes points out, fans of Korean pop music have been inundating Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #whitelivesmatter. This was in response to racist posts, instead adding “photos and written statuses featuring Korean pop icons” in order to overwhelm the hateful hashtag with peaceful content. Considering the massive size of the fanbase, this has been a very successful action — and one that Niece appeared to be in support of.

The Instagram sensation is known for her racy and provocative images and this one was no exception. Standing in her bathroom, Niece wore a lace and sheer black bra that showed off her cleavage. She matched this with a barely-there pair of bikini bottoms. Covering her face with an image of a member of the Korean boyband BTS, she insisted that she was “now a huge fan of kpop fans.” When clicked, the short video showed the singer blowing a kiss at the camera.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the video had gathered 206,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I’m sure you’re gorgeous without it,” one follower wrote in the comments section, as they responded to the first part of Niece’s caption.

“Loving the outfit,” said yet another.

However, others were more interested in the inclusion of BTS as well as the stance that Niece was making.

“Love BTS! My daughter got me hooked,” a fan said.

“I love you even more now,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece has been in support of the Black Lives Matter movement currently sweeping the globe. In a recent Instagram update, the celebrity admitted that she had led a privileged life but that she wanted things to change for the better for people of color and hoped that this would occur as a result of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent riots that followed. Niece then had to follow up that post with another in which further addressed those who attacked her for her stance regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.