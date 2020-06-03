Yanet Garcia Shows Off Killer Curves And Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Workout Leggings

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia captivated fans around the world on social media after she showed off her famous booty in a new video on Wednesday, June 3. The Mexican model, who is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” shared the post on Instagram with her 13.3 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands.

The 29-year-old was recorded from her backside while she was outdoors in what appeared to be a private park. She took center stage as she switched between a number of workout routines directly in front of the camera. Yanet exuded a motviational-yet-sexy vibe as her fitness session focused entirely on her glutes and bottom.

Her long, auburn hair — which featured blond highlights and is usually styled down for a polished look — was pulled back into a messy bun for the video, likely to keep her locks out of her face. She also did not appear to be wearing any makeup, opting to show off her natural facial features and beauty. Still, what stole the show was her killer figure, which she proudly flaunted in a two-piece workout ensemble.

Yanet rocked a hoodie top that featured a pink and black zebra print and long sleeves. The top was also cropped and a bit loose on the model.

She paired the hooded garment with a pair of matching leggings that did not leave much to the imagination as they tightly hugged her figure. They particularly showed off her curvaceous hips, thighs, and bodacious derriere. The pants also featured an elastic waistband that showed off the model’s slim core.

Yanet revealed in the post that she was at Ten Thousand, a private residential building in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in her caption, she tried to encourage her fans to workout, writing “no excuses” in Spanish.

The inspirational video was met with instant support and enthusiasm from plenty of fans and accumulated more than 278,000 views and 67,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 520 of Yanet’s followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her enviable figure, her looks, and her ensemble.

“Bum of the decade,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second follower added in Spanish.

“Very impressive,” a third fan chimed in.

“That booty though,” a fourth admirer asserted, following the sentiment with a praise emoji.

Yanet has shared a number of sizzling snapshots on her social media lately. Just on May 29, she stunned her fans after rocking a tiny pair of yellow panties that flaunted her bodacious derriere, per The Inquisitr. That image garnered more than 400,000 likes.