Isabella Buscemi Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Tiny Bikini For Sizzling New Video

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent fans into a frenzy once more on social media after she posted a new video of herself on Wednesday, June 3. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit within minutes of going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — was recorded outdoors, as she walked around barefoot on a pebble-filled pathway. Isabella took center stage as she switched between a number of sexy movements, posing directly in front of the camera. She exuded a sensual-but-sexy vibe as she rocked a shy smile, blew a kiss, and directed her soft gaze toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and styled in waves as it cascaded over her shoulders and down her back.

Isabella also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the video — a move that elevated her look significantly. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, eye shadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her famous and killer curves that stood out most in the video, as she flaunted them in a very skimpy two-piece bikini.

Her bikini bra featured a gray snakeskin print and transparent strings that tied around her neck and back. The tiny swimsuit garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets. Furthermore, the bra’s tiny cups struggled to contain her assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and some underboob.

Isabella paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also exposed quite a bit as their design showcased her curvaceous hips, and bodacious derriere. The briefs also featured high-waisted side strings that drew attention to her slim core.

She did not reveal her location in the video, but she hash-tagged “Hollywood love” in her caption, indicating she might be in Los Angeles.

The sizzling-hot video was met with instant support and approval from Isabella’s fans, amassing more than 15,000 likes and 37,000 views in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 250 followers headed down to the comments section to praise the beauty on her figure, looks, and bikini.

“So gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“That body wow,” a second fan added.

“Hottie,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth follower asserted.

Isabella has posted a great deal of of eye-catching content — featuring herself — to Instagram this past week. Just on May 30, she wowed her fans with an image that displayed her in a tiny bikini once more, per The Inquisitr.