‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute’s New Boyfriend Is Featured In Her Book

Kristen Doute mentions Alex Menache 'a few times'

Kristen Doute mentions her new boyfriend, Alex Menache, in her new book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, “a few times.”

During a June 3 interview with People magazine, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that while she and Alex are in a committed relationship at the moment, and have been quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus concerns, he was described in her book as a friend with benefits.

“That was closer to the end of the writing process when he and I first started hanging out, when I was single and I was trying to date casually, and he was extremely persistent. And ladies, persistence pays off I guess,” Kristen told the magazine with a laugh.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Kristen stuck up a relationship, of sorts, with Alex, months after calling it quits with her former boyfriend, Brian Carter, after four years of dating and several months of being on-and-off. Then, several weeks ago, after confirming she was seeing someone new but not sharing the identity of her man, Kristen confirmed she was dating Alex in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.

Since then, Kristen has shared a number of additional photos on her Instagram page, some of which were taken several months ago when the two of them first began their romance.

According to Kristen, she wanted to remain single after her split from Carter but after having some time to herself, and realizing that Alex wanted more out of the arrangement that they had taken on, she decided to give things a real shot.

“He let me take my time with everything… and he was pretty patient. Fortunately, it all worked out,” she revealed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Us Weekly magazine in April that Alex appreciated Kristen’s sense of humor and was hilarious himself before adding that he is looking to settle down. The source also said that Alex, who is friends with a number of Kristen’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, is from the Valley area of Los Angeles, where Kristen recently purchased a new home.

“He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife,” the source shared, adding that Alex also wants to start a family “soon.”