Kristen Doute Looks Back At Relationship With Brian Carter, Confirms He Never Cheated Or Abused Her

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter broke up nearly one year ago.

Kristen Doute doesn’t want fans to get the wrong idea about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter.

During an interview with People magazine on June 3, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the drama between herself and Carter, noting that while there was nothing she could pinpoint specifically that caused their breakup, Carter was most definitely not abusive towards her, nor did he cheat on her during their four-year romance.

“For me, it was really like, I love this man. I’m very in love with him. But for whatever reason, we just can’t make it work,” she explained.

Because Kristen couldn’t actually find any one specific thing to end her relationship with Carter, he found that it was much harder to move on from the romance, as fans saw throughout the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, as Kristen explained, her failure to identify just one main problem that was standing in the way of her and Carter enjoying a healthy relationship with one another led to a months-long back and forth between them.

Although Kristen admitted to being in an undefined relationship with Carter for several months last year, prior to their September 2019 split, she truly believed they were “really done” each and every time she said they were. However, because she had so much love for Carter and wanted to make their relationship work, she often found herself going back to him and attempting to keep their romance intact.

As for the drama that Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney felt they were dragged into, Kristen said she understands why her dynamic with Carter was frustrating for her former friends.

“But like I say in the book, we all do it…. But I feel like if anyone could really understand the messiness of that, it would be my best friends,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen admitted that it wasn’t easy watching her ups and downs with Carter play out on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March. At the time, Kristen said that while she didn’t want to come off as a brat, she was sick and tired of rehashing the drama that took place between her and Carter on the show.

“I’m so over talking about it, but I think that it’s hard enough to try to repair relationships from the show, and then also having to clarify statements I made on the show,” she explained.