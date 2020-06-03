Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Black Crop Top & Pleated Miniskirt

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with a snap taken from behind. The picture was captured in Stockholm, Sweden, as the geotag indicated. Anna walked down a stretch of sidewalk with an architecturally stunning building visible in the background, and her ensemble showed off her killer physique to perfection.

Anna wore an off-the-shoulder style black crop top that had ruffled detailing along the top edge and the cuffs on the sleeves. The figure-hugging garment hugged her curves without being too tight, and showed off a tantalizing amount of skin. Anna’s body was facing away from the camera in the shot so fans weren’t able to see the front of the crop top and determine whether any of her cleavage was on display.

Anna paired the crop top with a pleated gray miniskirt that barely grazed the tops of her thighs. The photo was cropped just below Anna’s knees, but the miniskirt still left plenty of Anna’s toned legs on display.

Fans weren’t able to see what footwear she selected to complete the ensemble, but she did add a few classic accessories to pull together the look. Over her shoulder, she rocked a structured black Saint Laurent bag with a chain strap that rested on her shoulder. The bag had the brand’s logo on the front in the form of a metal embellishment.

Her long blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail which she opted to secure with a fluffy black scrunchie. Her curls cascaded down her back, reaching all the way to her lower back, and she also added a watch on one wrist for a bit of sparkle.

Anna’s fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 4,200 likes within just 35 minutes. It also received 174 comments from Anna’s eager fans.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so classy,” another fan wrote, captivated by the overall vibe of Anna’s ensemble and accessories.

“The buildings in Sweden,” one fan added, followed by a heart emoji, loving the slice of Stockholm that Anna showcased in the picture.

“Wow,” another fan commented simply.

The blond beauty loves to show off her fit physique in all kinds of sexy ensembles, from workout gear to swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna posted a triple update in which she wore a figure-hugging black bodysuit with a black coat over top. The outfit showcased her curvaceous physique, but Anna opted to pair the pictures with a heartfelt caption in which she made her thoughts on current issues known to her fans.