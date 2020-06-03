‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Jack Does A Terrible Thing

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday teases a storyline that aired the first time on August 24, 2006. It is a terribly sad day in Genoa City as the Abbott family lays John to rest. However, Jack pulls some shenanigans by telling Gloria the wrong time for the funeral, which leaves her and her family furious.

As the family mourns the loss of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) help Gloria (Judith Chapman) fight for her place among the Abbotts, according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack (Peter Bergman) and the rest of the Abbott family has never been the same since laying John to rest. Sure, John has shown up as a ghost a few times over the years to provide some much-needed advice, but the family really could use him around still.

Although they are hurting Jack, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) prepare for their father’s funeral with one of their favorite things — a family breakfast. These meals are something they come back to often over the years to center the family. Billy, though, chooses not to attend the memorial, and he and Colleen decide to prepare for the reception since they already said their goodbyes at the hospital.

Jack likely doesn’t make his father too happy by telling Gloria the wrong time for his funeral. When she fails to show up, nobody but Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) even bother to give her a call, but Kay isn’t able to get through to Glo. Jill (Jess Walton) is also on hand to say goodbye to John, and she tears up as she remembers him. Some highlights of the Abbott patriarch’s life play and Jack delivers a heartfelt eulogy for his father.

Before they head to the funeral, Gloria, Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) remember John, and then they head to the chapel. The whole group is stunned to realize that the entire memorial is already over. Glo’s family wants to know who told her what time the funeral started, and she admitted it was Jack. They’re stunned to hear that Jack stooped so low. However, Gloria isn’t about to let that keep her from saying goodbye to her husband, so she also gives a heartfelt speech about John.

Ultimately, Michael confronts Jack about purposefully excluding Gloria from John’s memorial, and things get quite ugly. Before it’s all said and done, Jack unleashes on Glo and tells her that she’s no longer part of their family.