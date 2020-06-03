Van Jones Says 2020 Presidential Race Is ‘Hard To Call’ Amid George Floyd Protests

During a Tuesday conversation on CNN about the George Floyd protests, network commentator Van Jones touched on the uncertain state of the 2020 presidential elections and the different response to the riots from both ends of the political spectrum, Breitbart reported.

“I am always shocked by the tale of two countries when I talk to my friends on the right,” Jones said.

Jones claimed that the people he has spoken to on the left of the political spectrum are “outraged” by Donald Trump’s deployment of the military within the United States borders.

“They see it as something that is violating our laws, our norms,” Jones said.

Conversely, the CNN commentator claims the people he has spoken to who hold right-wing political beliefs support the use of force to push back against the disruption created by the protests. Jones also noted that the right-wing media has pushed Trump to be more aggressive, while the left-wing press made fun of the president for “hiding in the bunker.”

According to Jones, Trump’s Monday appearance at St. John’s Church, which saw police officers use tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowd in the area, left some people in red states feeling “comforted.”

“And so that’s something that makes this thing very, very hard to predict. I think the president has a smaller base than he needs, but a very intense base. I think Biden has a broader base, but lacking in intensity. That matchup is still hard to call.”

Q Poll: Trump and Biden in dead heat in Texas. pic.twitter.com/2A0jS626z4 — Ken Herman (@kherman) June 3, 2020

As reported by CNN, Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden have clashed in their approaches to the pandemic. While the publication claims Trump’s campaign hinges on his ability to feed “fear, acrimony and confrontation,” it claims that Biden’s role is to become a “vehicle” for the country’s purported opposition to the president’s “rhetoric and tactics.” But as Jones noted, the country’s view on the effectiveness of Trump’s tactics appears to be divided across party lines.

Biden recently surged past Trump in a Washington Post/ABC News poll that was released on Sunday. According to the survey, Biden has support from 53 percent of registered voters nationally, while Trump has 43 percent support.

Per The Lines, Biden’s promising poll numbers have brought him even with Trump in election betting markets. However, the publication noted that Trump is still marginally the favorite to win among oddsmakers. According to The Lines, oddsmakers likely believe Trump will benefit from an “economic rebound” as the country reopens.