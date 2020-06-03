Kim Zolciak Teases ‘Everything But The Kitchen Sink’ In Sexy Swimsuit From Her New Line

Reality television personality Kim Zolciak tantalized her 3.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap taken from behind in which she rocked a sexy swimsuit from her very own line. Kim recently launched a luxury swimwear brand called Salty K, and she opted to show off her own curves in a one-piece white swimsuit.

Kim didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the picture was taken, but she appeared to be on a patio area with several large lanterns filled with white candles in the background as decor elements, as well as a cozy-looking outdoor lounge bed. The sky was blue and trees in the distance introduced a burst of greenery in the shot.

The swimsuit Kim wore in the photo was called the Sandollar Full Piece, which can be purchased on the Salty K website. It was a one-piece style that had delicate straps that stretched over Kim’s shoulders, leaving nearly her entire back exposed. The back of the swimsuit didn’t begin until her lower back, and featured a retro high-cut style leg that stretched high over her hips.

The white hue of the swimsuit looked stunning against Kim’s bronzed skin, and the silhouette accentuated her hourglass physique. Her pert rear and toned thighs were on full display in the shot as she turned her back to the camera and flaunted her curves.

Kim’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she had both hands raised and tangled in her tresses. She made sure to tag Salty K’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post to ensure her fans know exactly where the swimsuit came from.

Fans weren’t able to see the front of the look in Kim’s latest post, but they still loved the sexy snap. The post racked up over 14,700 likes within just 26 minutes, and also received 265 comments within the same time span.

“You look AMAZING,” one fan commented, loving Kim’s sculpted physique in the skimpy swimsuit.

“Such a nice view,” another follower wrote.

“If I had a body like that, I would never wear clothes,” a third fan added.

“Girl you are baaaaaaaddd,” another follower wrote, including three heart eyes emoji and four flame emoji in the comment.

Kim’s daughters have been showing off their incredible bodies on Instagram in skimpy swimwear as well. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kim’s daughter Ariana Biermann rocked a tiny white string bikini from Salty K while spending some time at the pool. She shared a short video in her Instagram stories in which she showed off her incredible physique and killer tan.