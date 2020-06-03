Abby Lee Miller Under Fire For Alleged Racially-Tinged ‘Dance Moms’ Comments

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is accused of making inappropriate comments about a black mom and daughter who briefly appeared on the show during Season 8. Adriana Smith, whose daughter Kamryn appeared on the series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her experiences.

Adriana’s post contained six slides, most of them consisting solely of text. In her caption, she noted that she knew people would question why she and her daughter appeared on the show. To head off those questions, she said that they had auditioned and booked the show so she figured they should go.

Kamryn’s mom also acknowledged that she may have been naive in thinking that Abby might have changed after spending time in jail and battling cancer.

In her post, Adriana shared a couple of specific comments she says that Abby made during their Dance Moms experience.

“I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 — don’t be stupid,” Adriana claims Abby said at one point.

Adriana also said that at another point, Abby pointedly asked if she should explain why Kamryn and her mom were really there. Abby allegedly then said that Adriana should look in the mirror, and that was why she was there.

The comment clearly insinuates that the family was brought on solely because they were black. In addition, Kamryn apparently overheard someone saying that the show or the team needed a sprinkle of color.

In her post, Adriana explained that she was unwilling to have someone she felt was racist be a part of her daughter’s life, even if Kamryn was upset to leave. Despite Kamyn’s emotional response to leaving, Adriana clearly doesn’t regret the choice she made.

“People need to be held accountable not just for the injustices but for also for being a closet racist. Producers only have so much control over what. a person says anything outside of that is free will. Today I am tired of being silent because of a contract,” Adriana said.

According to E! News a former Dance Moms producer backed up Ariana’s allegations in a Facebook post. Another former cast member, Camille Bridges, told the media outlet that she and her daughter Camryn experienced problematic comments from Abby too.

Camille says that Abby tried to spin that their family was poor and at the dance school on a scholarship. It seems that she was insinuating that as a black family, they couldn’t afford to be there otherwise. Camille said she shut that down at the time.

Camryn’s mom also said that the environment with Abby there was “extremely hostile.” The Bridges family was involved with the show before Abby began her stint in jail and when she had seemingly quit the series. When Abby returned, Camille says she quit.

“It was a traumatic experience that I wish on no one,” Camille detailed.

So far, it doesn’t appear that Abby has responded to a request from E! News for comment or addressed the allegations on her Instagram page. Apparently, she did initially participate in the “Blackout Tuesday” effort that many people on Instagram did this week. However, it seems she later deleted her post.