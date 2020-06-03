Instagram Model Galina Dub Sizzles In Black Bikini For Latest Update

Instagram star Galina Dub flaunted her fit figure in a bedroom for her latest update. She treated fans to a glimpse of her jaw-dropping body in a black bikini while hinting at going on upcoming adventures.

The 24-year-old – whose full name is Galina Dubenenko – was not one of the social media influencers who took a break from posting over the past couple days, and blessed her fans with a swimsuit snap. Galina looked stunning as she posed on top of a bed inside a bedroom. In the background of the light-colored room a full-length mirror could be seen. She knelt rested on her knees and faced the camera with a giant smile across her gorgeous face.

The Russian model wore her auburn hair parted in the middle and straight down. Galina had her body slightly arched to the left, but tilted her head to the right and her hair covered her shoulder. She had a large white dress shirt on and it hung down behind her back as she kept her arms in the sleeves.

Galina rocked a black bikini for the bedroom shoot. It had triangle cups which had gold rings connecting the top and bottom, and a gold clasp which connected the straps in the middle. The small bottoms had two gold rings around the waistband, and exposed sections underneath. Galina’s tight top hugged onto her cleavage, and the ensemble showcased her toned midsection. In her caption she mentioned summer being her favorite season, and in the comment section she included hashtags for several countries and major cities including Paris, Mexico, and Tokyo, Japan.

Many of the influencer’s 1.3 million Instagram followers took notice of the spicy swimsuit pic, and more than 81,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over four hours after the post went live. Galina had over 600 comments as her replies were flooded with heart and heart-eye emoji. She received piles of compliments in English and Russian.

“One of the Best Of the World!” an enthusiastic fan wrote.

“My favorite girl of all time!” one follower commented while adding four different emoji.

“Every time I see you you just make my day, girl!!!” another added.

Not everyone was pleased to see Galina upload a bikini photo while many are using social media to speak out against racism.

“I love there’s so much going around the world and she decides to post THIS to show her support,” a follower wrote while adding clapping hand emoji.

This spawned a debate in the comment section as several fans came to the model’s defense.