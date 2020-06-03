Pauline Tantot Looks Smoking Hot In White Bra & Nude Panties Combo

Pauline Tantot wowed her 4.1 million fans with another racy outfit that highlighted her fit figure. The photo was added to her Instagram feed moments ago, and it’s proven to be a huge hit.

The update captured the model posed outside in front of a window that was decorated with cream curtains. She sat on the ledge outside and dangled her feet off of the edge. Pauline rested on hand on the concrete and another on a wadded up piece of clothing. She gazed off into the distance with her lips slightly parted. The model is known for showing off her fit figure in NSFW clothing and her new outfit was proof of that. In her caption, she credited Fashion Nova for her skimpy attire.

On her upper half, the model sported a white bra that popped perfectly against her bronze complexion. The basic bra stretched across her chest and featured a U-neckline and thick straps. The garment’s bottom appeared to be made of silk and boasted a hue that was slightly brighter than its body.

Pauline paired the simple bra with some scandalous undies with a low cut that left her fit abs and midsection on display. The garment itself had a nude tint that nearly matched the color of her skin while the piece was outlined in black fabric, which added a bold feature to the look. Its sides stretched high on her hips and exposed her chiseled hip bones and thick thighs.

She accessorized her outfit with a dainty gold necklace that had a whimsical charm. Pauline parted her tresses in the middle, and two pieces of highlighted hair fell around the frame of her face. The model appeared to be wearing a natural makeup palette that proved to be the perfect complement to her blemish-free skin. Her look seemed to include defined brows, mascara, and a light gloss.

Since Pauline uploaded the photo a short time ago, it’s attracted a ton of attention from her captivated audience. Many of the model’s fans were impressed with her fit figure while countless others were left speechless and commented using emoji instead of words. A few more commended her for continuing to pump out sexy content day after day.

“Enjoy your night. Looking gorgeous,” one of Pauline’s fans complimented with a single heart-eye emoji.

“Wow, u always looks so stunning. I love you pix,” a second social media user added.

“Everyone just follows her bc of her body but can we just appreciate how perfect her face is and im sure her personality is lit af too,” one more wrote.